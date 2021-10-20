Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $189,000 Stake in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) by 63.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,878 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Royce Global Value Trust were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 110.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Royce Global Value Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Royce Global Value Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royce Global Value Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 175.7% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 89,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 56,789 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RGT opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $16.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.19.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc operates as closed-end investment fund. The company investment objective is to provide long-term growth of capital. It invests in both U.S. and non-U.S. small-cap stocks. The company was founded on February 14, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

