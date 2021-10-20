Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $159,000 Stock Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 46.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MUFG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 19.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,106,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 180,230 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 133,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,977,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,135,000 after purchasing an additional 265,628 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,326,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,870,000 after purchasing an additional 885,508 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 152.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 40,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $74.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.00. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $6.30.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 16.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.