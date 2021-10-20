Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SON opened at $60.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.85. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SON shares. TheStreet cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

