Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.97 Per Share

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.9704 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.95.

NPIFF stock opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. Northland Power has a 12-month low of $28.73 and a 12-month high of $41.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.61 and its 200 day moving average is $33.64.

Separately, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northland Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

