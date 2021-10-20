Northern Trust Corp Sells 14,217 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,445,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,217 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $190,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DGX opened at $145.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $160.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.66 and a 200 day moving average of $139.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DGX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.80.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

