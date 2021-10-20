Northern Trust Corp Has $197.15 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,150,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,864 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.99% of Sun Communities worth $197,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Seeyond grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $196.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.01 and a twelve month high of $209.98. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.50.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.43.

In other Sun Communities news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at $30,272,876.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman bought 234,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $194.20 per share, with a total value of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

