Northern Trust Corp Grows Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,116,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,624 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.64% of FMC worth $229,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 3.1% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 15.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 5.1% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 3.8% during the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

NYSE:FMC opened at $92.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.73. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

