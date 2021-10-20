North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Receives $23.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.33.

NOA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

NOA stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $491.13 million, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.48.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.47 million. As a group, analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.0318 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 302,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. 43.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.