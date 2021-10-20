NIX Reaches Market Cap of $1.39 Million (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0282 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NIX has traded up 39.3% against the U.S. dollar. NIX has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $129,894.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NIX alerts:

Jigstack (STAK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000020 BTC.

STRAKS (STAK) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000574 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,466 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.