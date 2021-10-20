NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) CAO Hilary K. Krane Sells 10,750 Shares

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $157.82 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.80 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The stock has a market cap of $249.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.90 and a 200 day moving average of $149.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. NIKE’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.9% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 64,159 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $603,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 105,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 69.5% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NKE. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

