Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.84 EPS

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.84), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 13.28%.

Shares of NCBS stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.19. 22,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,670. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $86.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.70.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NCBS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

In related news, Director Robert J. Weyers acquired 3,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.50 per share, with a total value of $228,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. acquired 4,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.66 per share, with a total value of $315,707.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,307.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,885 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,418 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

