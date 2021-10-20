Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Announces Earnings Results

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.84), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 32.51%.

Shares of NASDAQ NCBS opened at $75.19 on Wednesday. Nicolet Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $86.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $726.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.70.

NCBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

In other news, Director Robert J. Weyers purchased 3,149 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $228,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. bought 4,345 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.66 per share, with a total value of $315,707.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,307.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 72.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,885 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

