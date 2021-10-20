NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Trading Down 2.9%

NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE) shares dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.67. Approximately 106,495 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 438,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

The company has a market cap of C$64.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 13.80 and a quick ratio of 13.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.12.

About NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE)

NEXE Innovations Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

