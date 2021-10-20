Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,954 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 350,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NMRK shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Shares of NMRK opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.63. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $15.10.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $629.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.93 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 32.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

