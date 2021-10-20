New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect New York Community Bancorp to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.00 million. On average, analysts expect New York Community Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.14. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NYCB shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

