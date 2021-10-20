New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New York City REIT Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns portfolio of commercial real estate. New York City REIT Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on New York City REIT from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NYC opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.55 million and a P/E ratio of -1.98. New York City REIT has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $14.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -173.91%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in New York City REIT by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York City REIT by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 61,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York City REIT by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York City REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York City REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $906,000. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York City REIT Company Profile

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

