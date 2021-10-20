New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.51

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.51 and last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 71675 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NRZ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.51.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

