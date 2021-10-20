New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Down 4.2%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) was down 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.28. Approximately 90,746 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 42,390,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Several research analysts have commented on EDU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. DBS Vickers downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.23.

The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $7.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 458.5% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,947 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3,059.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

