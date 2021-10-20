New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Gap Down to $34.53

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.53, but opened at $33.00. New Fortress Energy shares last traded at $30.85, with a volume of 32,971 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFE. Credit Suisse Group raised New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on New Fortress Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.71 and a beta of 1.61.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.72 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. New Fortress Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.73%.

In other news, Director John J. Mack bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $496,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,551.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 36.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,948,000 after buying an additional 91,532 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the second quarter valued at $1,750,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 274.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 38.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

