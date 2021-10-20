Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 33,887 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,887 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $17,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NRG. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 68.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 240.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

NRG opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.56.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

