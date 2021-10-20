Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 19,854 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,854 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $15,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $3,009,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,003,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,815.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,169,000 after buying an additional 376,767 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 11,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,141,000 after buying an additional 97,742 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $132.68 on Wednesday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.17 and a one year high of $202.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.39 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.62.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The business had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

In other news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $3,021,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total value of $3,594,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,203 shares of company stock valued at $45,987,946. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.