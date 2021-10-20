Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases Shares of 778,059 Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 778,059 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,089,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 12.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 49,267 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 45.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 894,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after acquiring an additional 277,726 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 59.5% during the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 295,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 182.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 47,832 shares during the period. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLDP opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a current ratio of 23.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.97. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $42.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $24.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.64 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

