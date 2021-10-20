Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,221 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $16,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 15.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 194,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 25,620 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 343.3% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 129,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 100,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 25.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 289,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,667,000 after purchasing an additional 59,263 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 46.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 33,001 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter valued at $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVNS shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE AVNS opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1,080.33 and a beta of 0.91. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avanos Medical news, Director Patrick J. Oleary acquired 5,000 shares of Avanos Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $158,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,505.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

