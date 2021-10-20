Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys New Position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,298,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 4.78% of Payoneer Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYO. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

PAYO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

PAYO opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $110.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.94 million. Equities analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

