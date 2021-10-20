Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.712 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.68 billion.Netflix also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.800-$0.800 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays set a $625.00 target price on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wedbush reiterated an underperform rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Netflix from $643.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $644.00.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $639.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,791,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,390. The company has a market capitalization of $282.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix has a 1 year low of $463.41 and a 1 year high of $646.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $582.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $539.35.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.