Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $750.00 at Cowen

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Cowen from $650.00 to $750.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $652.11.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX opened at $639.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $582.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $539.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix has a 12-month low of $463.41 and a 12-month high of $646.84.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 423.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.