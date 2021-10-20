Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $800.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 27.42% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective (up previously from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $664.97.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix stock traded down $11.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $627.86. 178,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,083,390. Netflix has a 52-week low of $463.41 and a 52-week high of $646.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $582.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $539.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Netflix by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,750 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $369,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 126,325 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $64,957,000 after acquiring an additional 9,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.