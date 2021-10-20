Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $14.79 on Wednesday, hitting $624.21. 540,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,083,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Netflix has a one year low of $463.41 and a one year high of $646.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $582.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $539.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $750.00 target price (up previously from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $665.00.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

