Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $203.00 target price on the software company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SPLK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.10.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $165.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.22. Splunk has a 12 month low of $110.28 and a 12 month high of $222.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.66 and its 200 day moving average is $137.98.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $53,419.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,885 shares of company stock worth $4,842,638. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Splunk by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,677 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Splunk by 197.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Splunk by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,542 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Splunk by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,231 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

