NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from GBX 250 to GBX 280. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NatWest Group traded as high as GBX 234.90 ($3.07) and last traded at GBX 233.80 ($3.05), with a volume of 731866 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 233.90 ($3.06).

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NWG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 278.75 ($3.64).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

In other news, insider Katie Murray sold 42,068 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total transaction of £88,342.80 ($115,420.43).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 217.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 206.84. The stock has a market cap of £26.73 billion and a PE ratio of 15.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.20%.

NatWest Group Company Profile (LON:NWG)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.