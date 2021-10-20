Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) fell 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.60. 2,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 450,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Natura &Co in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.06 and a beta of 2.36.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.13. Natura &Co had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Natura &Co by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 4.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

