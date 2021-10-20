Natixis Sells 2,941 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Natixis reduced its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 179.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 280.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 147.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC opened at $127.79 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $88.99 and a 52-week high of $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

In other news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

