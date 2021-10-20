Natixis Sells 269,717 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Natixis decreased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,717 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 7,226.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 309,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,204,000 after acquiring an additional 305,547 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 88,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,283,000 after buying an additional 472,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 7.8% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,297,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,724,000 after buying an additional 93,740 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.49.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $83.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.56 and its 200-day moving average is $86.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

