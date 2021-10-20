Natixis Purchases 4,313 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Natixis lifted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Hasbro were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $93.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.69 and a 1-year high of $104.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.18 and its 200 day moving average is $96.01.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

In other news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,289.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.33.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

