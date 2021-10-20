Natixis Makes New $658,000 Investment in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Natixis acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $465.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $625.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.32.

In related news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at $549,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,358,394.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,534 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

