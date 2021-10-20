Natixis Has $776,000 Holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Natixis decreased its holdings in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in ManTech International were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 659.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

MANT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ManTech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.80.

In other news, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 4,325 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $363,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 3,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $278,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,107 shares of company stock worth $2,515,395. Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International stock opened at $81.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. ManTech International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.93 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $648.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.99 million. As a group, analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. ManTech International’s payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

ManTech International Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

