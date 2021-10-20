Natixis Cuts Position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Natixis lessened its holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,248,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,421,000 after purchasing an additional 52,213 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 12,960.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,887,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,261,000 after buying an additional 2,865,774 shares during the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,223,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,226,000 after buying an additional 485,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,634,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,267,000 after buying an additional 55,581 shares during the last quarter.

MAXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.27.

MAXR opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $58.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2,958.00 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.07%.

In other news, EVP Walter S. Scott bought 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.89 per share, with a total value of $51,799.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

