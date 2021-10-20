Natixis Buys New Shares in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 157,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000. Natixis owned about 0.06% of Bionano Genomics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 5,629.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

BNGO opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.12. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 1.95.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a negative net margin of 388.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

