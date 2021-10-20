Natixis Buys 4,986 Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Natixis raised its stake in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Lufax were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LH Capital Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter worth about $21,511,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,572,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,828,000 after acquiring an additional 659,107 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 136,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 33,033 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter worth about $1,636,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. 9.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LU opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion and a PE ratio of 7.83. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $20.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.15.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Lufax had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.80 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.30 to $9.80 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.12.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

