National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Short Interest Down 18.6% in September

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the September 15th total of 144,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NPK stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.41. 13 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,057. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.66. National Presto Industries has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $117.87.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $87.12 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 12.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NPK. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 80.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 599.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 86,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 27.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

