National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Short Interest Down 18.6% in September

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the September 15th total of 144,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NPK stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.41. 13 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,057. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.66. National Presto Industries has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $117.87.
National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $87.12 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 12.06%.
About National Presto Industries
National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.
