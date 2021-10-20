National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “National Instruments Corporation, or NI, is an American multinational company with international operation. It is a producer of automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software. Common applications include data acquisition, instrument control and machine vision. National Instruments has equipped engineers and scientists with tools that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. NI’s graphical system design approach to engineering provides an integrated software and hardware platform that speeds the development of any system needing measurement and control. The company’s long-term vision and focus on improving society through its technology ensures the success of its customers, employees, suppliers and shareholders. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Sunday, September 26th.

Shares of NATI stock opened at $41.02 on Wednesday. National Instruments has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

