National Grid (LON:NG) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

National Grid (LON:NG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NG. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,080 ($14.11) price target on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price target on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,039.85 ($13.59).

LON NG opened at GBX 903.80 ($11.81) on Tuesday. National Grid has a 12 month low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 983.70 ($12.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.69 billion and a PE ratio of 19.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 935.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 926.77.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

