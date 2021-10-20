National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. National Bank had a net margin of 31.22% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.
NYSE NBHC traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $41.60. The stock had a trading volume of 782 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,112. National Bank has a 52-week low of $28.79 and a 52-week high of $43.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average of $38.36.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.
NBHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.
National Bank Company Profile
National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.
