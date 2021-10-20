National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. National Bank had a net margin of 31.22% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

NYSE NBHC traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $41.60. The stock had a trading volume of 782 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,112. National Bank has a 52-week low of $28.79 and a 52-week high of $43.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average of $38.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in National Bank stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in National Bank were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

NBHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

