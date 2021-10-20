Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share.

NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $6.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $201.91. 18,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,091. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $208.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.39 and a 200-day moving average of $178.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total transaction of $293,291.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total value of $170,993.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,276 shares of company stock worth $1,971,397. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.58.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

