MySale Group (LON:MYSL) Shares Down 3.5%

MySale Group plc (LON:MYSL)’s stock price was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.20 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.20 ($0.11). Approximately 26,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 234,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.11).

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.91. The firm has a market cap of £70.59 million and a PE ratio of -16.10.

About MySale Group (LON:MYSL)

MySale Group plc operates as an online retailer with online flash sales and retail websites in Australia, New Zealand, and South-East Asia. The company, through its online shopping outlets, offer consumer products, such as ladies, men's, and children's fashion clothing, as well as accessories, beauty products, and homeware items.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MySale Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MySale Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.