M&T Bank Corp Trims Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 539,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,700 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $24,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHH. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

SCHH opened at $47.91 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $49.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.