M&T Bank Corp Has $36.01 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,111 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $36,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after buying an additional 4,670,450 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 27.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,758,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,954,000 after buying an additional 2,774,688 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 63.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,922,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,868,000 after buying an additional 1,903,163 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 48.8% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,464,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,847,000 after buying an additional 1,791,637 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 30.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,168,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,224,000 after buying an additional 1,664,240 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $980,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 899,770 shares of company stock worth $68,681,967. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.94.

Shares of SCHW opened at $81.54 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $37.29 and a 12-month high of $81.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.80 and its 200 day moving average is $71.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $147.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.05.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

