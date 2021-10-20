M&T Bank Corp Cuts Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $32,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000.

Shares of VCR stock opened at $326.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $227.52 and a 1-year high of $328.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $317.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.36.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

