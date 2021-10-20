MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 10.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 53,252.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,134 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MSCI by 28.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,592,702,000 after acquiring an additional 834,479 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 4,548.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 610,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,827,000 after acquiring an additional 597,029 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 11,293.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,638,000 after acquiring an additional 332,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 86.0% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 320,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,727,000 after acquiring an additional 148,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.43.

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total transaction of $1,510,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,254,214 over the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MSCI opened at $630.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.29 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $336.03 and a 52-week high of $667.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $627.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $549.64.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

