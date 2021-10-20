Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $34.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Mplx traded as high as $31.51 and last traded at $31.38, with a volume of 34656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.97.

MPLX has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.96 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Inc raised its holdings in Mplx by 0.4% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 67,736,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,005,673,000 after buying an additional 257,000 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 6,608.7% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,712,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $479,604,000 after acquiring an additional 18,433,656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,611,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,524 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,152,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $241,383,000 after acquiring an additional 94,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,683,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $227,523,000 after acquiring an additional 686,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.48.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Mplx had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 112.70%.

About Mplx (NYSE:MPLX)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

